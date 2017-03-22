FreeCharge promotes Ankit Khanna to Chief Operating Officer

FreeCharge, India’s leading digital payments platform has announced the promotion of Ankit Khanna to Chief Operating Officer of the company. As a part of his expanded role, Khanna will be managing Product, User Growth, User Experience and Business Development at Freecharge.

Before taking charge as the COO, Khanna was the Chief Product Officer with the company. Prior to which, he was the Senior Vice President, Product at Snapdeal and has been with Snapdeal since the company’s inception in 2010, where he joined as the Product Head.

Over time, Khanna led the product development team from scratch and helped build highly scalable and complex products encompassing buyer experience, seller ecosystem, supply chain management, payments as well as content and catalog systems at Snapdeal.

Welcoming Khanna, CEO of FreeCharge, Jason Kothari said, “We are proud to announce Ankit Khanna’s elevation as the COO of FreeCharge. He has brought in tremendous value and energy to the team and has played a pivotal role in the company’s journey to become one of the fastest growing digital wallets in the country today. He has also helped build highly complex and scalable products encompassing various aspects of e-commerce and digital payments ecosystem and helped build a frictionless user experience.”

Speaking about his appointment, Ankit Khanna said, “I am excited about my new position at FreeCharge and look forward to continue my fruitful association with the company. As digital payments gain more and more precedence in our lives and in the Indian economy, I am thrilled to be a part of the space. Along with the talented team at FreeCharge, I look forward to making further contributions to the company going forward.”

Khanna holds a Bachelors in Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Before joining Snapdeal, Khanna also co-founded Itasveer in 2006, an online solution for photo printing which was later acquired by a Pune based IT Services company.