Canon fortifies CIS footprint under robust expansion plan; strengthens presence in Bangalore

Canon, a leading digital imaging company in India, has launched its 11th Canon Image Square (CIS) in Bangalore.

CIS is an experience store where customers can have complete hands on experience of the products and provides an imaging and printing experience to the users before they buy the product. It provides comprehensive range of photography and home printing solutions along with a range of inkjet/ laser printers and cartridges.

Commenting on the launch, Vice President – Consumer Imaging and Information Centre, Canon India, Eddie Udagawa said, “India has emerged as one of the key marketplace for Canon. Under the robust marketing strategies we endeavour to expand our retail business across India. Bangalore is one of the key markets for us, not just in terms of customer base but also for being abreast with the latest technology trends. Our vigorous expansion in the region by opening our 11th CIS store is a testimony to the fact that this market is important for us. With this launch we have opened a total of 224 Canon Image Square stores spanning over 107 cities. We would continue our effort to bringing digital imaging closer to our consumers so that our wide range of products are known and understood by them and they make a right choice of products.”

With CIS stores, photography enthusiasts have an exclusive outlet for all-inclusive imaging solutions. It provides complete range of cameras, right from professional to entry level DSLR’s and attractive new compact cameras in PowerShot (zoom series camera) and IXUS (entry level pocket size camera) range. It also provide photography accessories such as tripods, camera bags, memory card, chargers and more.

Among other highlights, CIS stores provide photo printing solutions and easy finance facilities such as EMI through various credit cards and paper finance through Bajaj Finance. The staffs at the store are professionally trained and are efficient in assisting customers in selecting products in accordance to their specifications and requirement. CIS stores also provide regular training workshops for DSLR camera buyers.

Various innovative sales and marketing tools like live demo of the products, touch and feel experience, trainings and workshops has helped our customers to make informed purchases and strengthen our relationship across India.

The brand has opened 224 CIS stores across 107 cities and plans to set up around 260 CIS stores by the end of 2017.