BOE Technology forays into Indian consumer electronics market

Chinese display panel maker BOE Technology has forayed into the Indian market as the company expects good opportunity in the consumer electronics segment here.

According to a PTI report: The Beijing-headquartered firm has aggressive expansion plans for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer category, following rapid growth of TVs, mobile phones and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

“India’s TV and mobile consumer markets are growing at a rapid pace and, coupled with IoT (that) offers tremendous opportunity for BOE Technology Group,” said Chief Strategy Marketing Officer, BOE, Leono Guo was quoted by PTI as saying.

He was further quoted by PTI as saying: “Through our Indian subsidiary, BOE India, we are offering technological innovation and development through exciting products and services to Indian consumers. We are also establishing a people-oriented healthcare service and Big Data system, making healthcare services smarter and efficient”.

BOE India is promoting display, intelligent systems, health services and products in the Indian market.

However, on being asked that whether BOE has any plans to set up a manufacturing unit here in India, Guo said the company has no such plans.

The company has last year set up a subsidiary here for sales and marketing research, Guo added.

“We want to introduce our commercial display product to the local market,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

BOE’s products are used in applications including mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, monitors, TVs, vehicle displays, digital information displays, healthcare, finance, and wearable devices.