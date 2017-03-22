Jabong adds Forever 21 to its product portfolio

Online fashion portal Jabong has launched American fashion wear brand Forever 21 to its product portfolio. The brand will be available on Jabong in variants across the apparel, accessories and footwear categories, said an official statement from Jabong.

“At Jabong, we continuously strive to offer the best of global fashion brands to our shoppers. Forever 21 is a pioneer and global leader in the fast fashion category and its addition will strengthen the comprehensive line of finely curated international portfolio on Jabong,” said Head of Jabong, Gunjan Soni.

“The combined strengths of Jabong and Myntra help us cover a major share of the online fashion retail market and uniquely curate our products to cater to the shopper preferences on each platform. This complements our aggressive offline strategy and we are excited to herald a long association with Jabong,” said India Business Head, Forever 21, Abhinav Zutshi.

With Forever 21, Jabong has now added 20 new brands on its platform in March itself and will be taking the number to 35 by the end of this month, the company said.

Brands added to Jabong this month include New Era Caps, WROGN, Mothercare, Roadster, Cover Story among others.

Jabong said they have now approximately 2000 brands in its product portfolio, out of which 50 brands have been launched in 2017 alone.

“We are super-charged with an array of top label launches on Jabong this month, which has injected fresh energy in our team. We have more compelling labels in the offing and will continue to delight our shoppers with the latest and hottest in fashion,” Soni added further.