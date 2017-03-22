Jabong adds Forever 21 to its product portfolio

Jabong adds Forever 21 to its product portfolio

By  
-
SHARE

Online fashion portal has launched American fashion wear brand to its product portfolio. The brand will be available on in variants across the apparel, accessories and footwear categories, said an official statement from .

Jabong launches Forever 21 to its product portfolio
With Forever 21, Jabong has now added 20 new brands on its platform in March itself and will be taking the number to 35 by the end of this month

“At Jabong, we continuously strive to offer the best of global fashion brands to our shoppers. Forever 21 is a pioneer and global leader in the fast fashion category and its addition will strengthen the comprehensive line of finely curated international portfolio on Jabong,” said Head of Jabong, .

“The combined strengths of Jabong and Myntra help us cover a major share of the online fashion retail market and uniquely curate our products to cater to the shopper preferences on each platform. This complements our aggressive offline strategy and we are excited to herald a long association with Jabong,” said India Business Head, Forever 21, .

With Forever 21, Jabong has now added 20 new brands on its platform in March itself and will be taking the number to 35 by the end of this month, the company said.

Brands added to Jabong this month include , , , , among others.

Jabong said they have now approximately 2000 brands in its product portfolio, out of which 50 brands have been launched in 2017 alone.

“We are super-charged with an array of top label launches on Jabong this month, which has injected fresh energy in our team. We have more compelling labels in the offing and will continue to delight our shoppers with the latest and hottest in fashion,” Soni added further.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR