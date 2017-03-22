Aditya Birla Fashion adopts Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution

India’s leading fashion and lifestyle brand Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has adopted ‘My Collection’, an industry solution from 3D experience platform Dassault Systèmes to market its fashion collections and increase consumer satisfaction, the company said in a statement.

ABFRL is recently engaged in a customer-centric strategy to develop innovative collections inspired by customers and trendsetters for its more than 7,000 points of sale across premium multi-brand stores and department stores. With ‘My Collection’, the company has one digital solution to manage its collections from their initial concept to the retail environment.

‘My Collection’ enables ABFRL to connect internal and external stakeholders, integrate supply chains and improve visibility, flexibility and decision support. ABFRL can reduce material and trim costs and eliminate production errors or delays.

“We chose Dassault Systèmes’ ‘My Collection’ industry solution experience to replace our existing Product Lifecycle Management solution after a thorough evaluation of various competing solutions,” Business Head, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Ashish Dikshit said.

“Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is the latest example of how the largest fashion company in India is transforming its business by connecting its people, information and ideas with the 3D experience platform. Dassault Systèmes offers comprehensive, ready-to-deploy functionality for multi-category management in one environment with scalability to support growth. Brands and retailers can improve operational efficiency and reduce cost of goods by up to 30 per cent,” said Vice President – Consumer Goods and Retail Industry, Dassault Systèmes, Chris Colyer.

ABFRL retails four of India’s top fashion brands including Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. The company also houses a range of fashion formats such as Planet Fashion and The Collective and Pantaloons.