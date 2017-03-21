Vishal Kapil

IT Director – Emerging Market India

Adidas Group

Vishal Kapil is a veteran in the space of product management and IT project management specific to retail and media. He is a skilled manager, having led high-performing engineering and management teams in Omnichannel businesses.

Additionally, he spearheaded the launch of a mobile site instead of an app, for UK market, with multiple delivery options. In a mere year and a half, the net sales figures of the site tripled. It comes as no surprise then that his team has had the lowest attrition rates for 3 years in a row, and counting.

Prior to this, Kapil was associated with Accenture as Deliver Unit Lead, Siemens IT Solutions and Services Ltd as Sr Manager Consulting, Wipro as Lead Consultant – Telecom and Media Vertical, BBC Worldwide as Manager, STAR India Pvt Ltd as Ad Sales and The Times Of India as Response Div.

Top five priorities for Kapil for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, big data strategy- storage and analysis, data security and fraud protection, up-skilling people and getting organisations digitally savvy and embracing the cloud and cloud services.

According to Kapil, top three challenges that retailers will face from a technology point of view are cloud migration, cloud access security and high availability, talent and IT skills development and training and big data, data localization, archival and retention and API management and component driven architecture.