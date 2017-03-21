Titan’s innovative way to drive up consumer base, drive them to brand websites

Titan’s innovative way to drive up consumer base, drive them to brand...

Titan Company Limited on Tuesday announced that it will integrate IBM Watson Customer Engagement solutions to serve as the backbone of its online platform, enabling the company to tailor online campaigns and increase its customer base.

“Through IBM Watson Customer Engagement offerings, IBM is not only providing Titan the capabilities needed to engage their customers, we are also putting them on the path to cognitive, where Titan can introduce additional Watson-powered solutions that help ensure their dominance for years to come,” said Harriet Green, General Manager, IBM Watson Customer Engagement, in a statement.

Titan aims to use IBM’s platforms to drive visitors to its brand websites as well as footfall into its 1,500 retail stores and 10,000 multi-brand outlets located across India.

“The continued growth of e-commerce presents a tremendous opportunity for Titan to better meet the unique needs of our customers while tapping into vital new revenues for our business. IBM will play a significant role in ensuring our success,” added Kuruvilla Markose, Chief Digital Officer, Titan Company Limited.