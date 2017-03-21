Amazon India is LeEco’s new retailing partner

Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco on Tuesday announced an exclusive partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon to provide lucrative offers on its Super4 “ecotv” series.

The Super4 series include Super4 X40, Super4 X43 Pro and Super4 X50 Pro models.

“We are confident that this winning partnership will help us reach consumers pan-India, who look forward to enjoying the perfectly evolved TV viewing experience,” said Alex Li, Group Vice President and COO, in a statement.

X40 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 42,490, X43 Pro will cost Rs 57,490 and X50 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 78,490 on Amazon.

“As a customer-obsessed company, we are constantly looking at increasing our selection and ensuring that customers have a wonderful shopping experience with Amazon.in,” added Noor Patel, Director, Category Management, Amazon India.