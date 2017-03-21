fbb launches largest iconic store in Kolkata

fbb – India’s most preferred fashion destination – has launched its largest iconic store in Kolkata. Located in the city’s Shakespeare Sarani locality, and spread out across three massive floors over a sprawling 25,000 sq.ft. space, this giant fashion space houses a large assortment of fashion brands under a single roof. The multi-storeyed fashion destination will lend fashionistas in Kolkata a fresh impetus through its latest selection of leading fashion brands.

“Fashion, over the years, has taken greater prominence among the youth today, who view fashion as another way of expressing themselves. fbb being among the forerunners of fashion retail in India is excited to make a larger presence in the emerging India,” said Group CEO – Future Group, Kishore Biyani.

The retail launch of this magnitude was celebrity-studded with leading local biggies to add to the glitz and glamour quotient. Leading Tollywood actors like Abir Chatterjee, Soham Chakraborty and Mimi Chakraborty, among others, along with noted fashion designer Abhishek Dutta and Femina Miss India World 2016 Priyadarshini Chatterjee were present to grace the occasion.

A fashion show, with Miss India as the show stopper, lent the right touch of fashion to the event. Every arrangement made for this landmark launch spelt ‘glamour and grandeur’ to mark the launch of the country’s largest fbb store in the City of Joy!

“The Kolkata spirit has not only been receptive to evolving fashion trends, it has also embraced the new even while it has retained its signature cultural identity. For a leading fashion hub like fbb, we are excited to have our largest fbb store in this city that is associated with a taste for arts, culture, music, and fashion,” said CEO – East Zone, Big Bazaar, Manish Agarwal.