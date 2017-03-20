Hetal Kotak

CEO

Future Lifestyle Fashions (Lee Cooper and aLL)

Hetal Kotak is the CEO for Lee Cooper and aLL. The mandate is to drive the business on a path of exponential growth.

Prior to ‘Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd’, Kotak had successful stint of more than 10 years with Raymond Ltd. During his stint, he moved from Sales & Marketing head of one brand to being the Business Head of both Park Avenue and ColorPlus.

Some of the key highlights of his career are managing turnaround of stagnant business of ColorPlus by revitalising the brand’s collections, its positioning and driving operational excellence; building momentum for one of the fastest growing formal wear brand, Park Avenue; successfully establishing the vision and strategies necessary to grow a branded apparel business across different channels and geographies.

He is a Textile Engineer with certifications in Strategic Leadership Program from the Michigan Ross School of Business, Finance for Decision Making from IIM-Bangalore and Brand Management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Having started his career with Arvind Mills Ltd in 1997, Kotak has traversed through and experienced varied aspects of the business. The early years of his career gave him an opportunity to extensively travel across the globe.