PVR Cinemas launches India’s first HP virtual reality lounge

In a move to bring immersive and interactive content for its customers, multiplex major PVR Cinemas in association with HP India on Monday launched India’s first HP Virtual Reality (VR) lounge here.

With this facility — housed at PVR ECX, Mall of India, Noida — buying a movie ticket at PVR ECX will allow customers to explore a whole new library of fascinating and adventurous immersive and interactive content curated from various genres like drama, fiction, science fiction, horror and action, among others.

“The lounge will be available for free to PVR customers for next 15 days and after that, people who want to access the lounge facility will be charged Rs 100,” Sanjeev Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, told IANS.

The VR lounge — inaugurated by Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor — will allow movie-goers to experience a new dimension of entertainment while they wait for their film to begin.

“It is a mind-blowing experience to go through the VR experience. But being an actor, I fear that it might take away audience from movie theatres as they may get hooked to the VR experience,” Kapoor told reporters.

However, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas, added that since VR is a 15-20 minute immersive experience, it will certaily not push audience away from movie watching.

Kapoor, who looked dapper in a gray suit and sky blue shirt, also unveiled the logo of HP VR lounge.

“Being the innovators in the realm of cinema, it is our continuous endeavour to be in sync with world’s latest technologies and VR is the next big thing that we have brought for the Indian audience,” added Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd.

“We are delighted to partner with HP given their unmatched expertise in the technology domain. VR is the reigning trend in the entertainment industry and we are sure our patrons will have a great time exploring it,” Bijli added.

The brand new concept at PVR ECX has four VR pods equipped with latest technology of OMEN gaming laptop by HP that delivers an exquisite immersive and interactive experience, blurring the lines between what is real and what is not.

“HP’s innovation in the area of VR is yet another first from us where we continuously strive to provide the latest technology and world class experience to our customers,” added Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

“Our partnership with PVR will bring the best of technology for PVR patrons to touch and feel virtual reality,” Patel added.