Xiaomi unveils second manufacturing unit in India

Reaffirming its commitment to ‘Make in India’ after logging $1 billion in revenue in the country last year, Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi on Monday announced its second manufacturing unit in partnership with Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn in Andhra Pradesh.

With the new manufacturing plant also at Sri City, in Andhra Pradesh, more than 95 percent of Xiaomi’s smartphones sold in India will be manufactured in the country.

Xiaomi will now have a combined production capacity of one phone per second during operational hours.

The company also launched Rs 5,999 Redmi 4A smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired up 2GB of RAM.

“With this new plant and our latest Redmi 4A, we are truly excited to be playing a role in enhancing the quality of life for people in India and being a part of the fabric of the country,” said Manu Jain, Vice President and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, in a statement.

Xiaomi entered India in July 2014 and quickly announced plans to establish its first manufacturing plant. The first plant went live in August 2015 and by March 2016, over 75 per cent of its phones were being manufactured in India.

The plant has also helped create employment for more than 5,000 people from over 100 surrounding villages. More than 90 percent of the workforce employed are women.

The new phone with 5-inch-HD display features 13MP rear camera, 5MP front facing camera with Beautify mode and houses 3,120mAh battery.

Consumers can buy Redmi 4A starting March 23, 12 p.m. onwards exclusively on Mi.com and Amazon.