Flipkart clocks record sales for The Moto G5 Plus

The much awaited The Moto G5 Plus smartphone, which was launched exclusively on Flipkart, witnessed record sales on the first day of launch. Following the midnight launch on 15th March, Flipkart sold The Moto G5 Plus at a rate of over 50 units per minute.

The Moto G5 Plus 3GB/16GB variant went out of stock within the first few minutes of the sale opening. Flipkart’s product exchange program also drew customers, with over 4000 older Motorola phones being exchanged for a new G5 Plus. The launch of The Moto G5 Plus also marked the start of another consumer-friendly affordability initiative on Flipkart – BuyBack Guarantee.

As part of the BuyBack Guarantee program, customers were offered a BuyBack price of Rs 7,000 on The Moto G5 Plus if it is exchanged within six months of purchase. This BuyBack Guarantee is applicable till 31st March and can be availed along with exchange offer of up to Rs 13,500 off on Flipkart.

First impressions of customers who received the smartphone within 48 hours of placing the order have been extremely positive. The Moto G5 Plus received a 5 star on over 90 per cent of those ratings.

Commenting on the success, Director – Mobiles, Flipkart, Ayyappan R, said, “True to its #Uncompromise motto, the overwhelming response to the exclusive launch of the Moto G5 Plus reflects customers’ demands to have access to latest and affordable technology. This reinforces the strong belief our customers have in Flipkart, making us the dominant player in the online smartphones market.”

“To further fuel the digital transition in India, we are committed to easing the burden of owning a smart device for our customers through Flipkart innovations such as the BuyBack Guarantee program, in addition to product exchange and no cost EMI.”

Over 50 per cent of the purchases in the sale were made using Flipkart’s affordability programs like No Cost EMI, Product Exchange and BuyBack Guarantee that make premium brands easily affordable for our customers.