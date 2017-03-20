Welspun India expands its offering in advanced textiles

Welspun India Ltd., one of the world’s leading home textiles manufacturer, has forayed into new technologies in its Technical Textile Business with its state-of-the-art Needle Entangled Advance Textile Plant in Anjar. The plant was inaugurated by Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani on March 18.

The Rs 150 crore facility, will have unique capabilities of Spun Lace and Needle Punch lines which can manufacture multi-layer composites for various applications. This advanced and innovative technology will provide non-woven solutions for high-end industrial applications such as Filtration, Acoustics, Automotive, Fire Safety, Thermal insulation, Vibration control, Noise control, Aero-Space, Defence and Mass Transportation. The initial capacity of the manufacturing unit will be 2,400 MT per annum.

With this facility, Welspun has also invested in a wide range of finishing technologies which include Coating, Laminating, Dyeing, and Printing to provide innovative solutions; all under one roof.

Further, Welspun has invested Rs 100 crore to set up a fresh state- of- the-art fully automated cut and sew unit in the made-ups segment with a capacity of 10 million units per annum.

The new initiativesare atestimony of Welspun’s commitment in enhancing employment opportunities in the region,particularly for the women workforce.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman, Welspun Group, BK Goenka, said “We are entering into an exciting phase of business through these new offerings in Technical Textiles. The new facility will enhance our product offerings and provide cutting-edge solutions in high-growth areas such as industrial and defence applications. The new facilities strengthen Welspun’s position as a global manufacturer and underline our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative as well as the economic development of the region and the country at large.”