All collaborations of Satya Paul merged perfectly with brand’s ethos, says Sanjay Kapoor

Popular names from film and fashion world like Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Masaba Gupta and now Nida Mahmood, have associated with brand Satya Paul to lend their creative side to the brand and Sanjay Kapoor, who owns the label, says that every association has merged beautifully with the brand ethos.

“Satya Paul has a very distinct identity as a designer label. These associations have been so successful because all these collaborations have merged perfectly into the brand’s DNA and aesthetics,” Managing Director of Genesis Group, Sanjay Kapoor told IANS on Friday on the sidelines of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Autumn-Winter 2017.

Remembering the time when the brand started its journey, he said: “Started at a time when there was little or no awareness about fashion or the idea of designer brands in India, Satya Paul introduced the idea of choreographed collections and modern ethnic wear.

“The brand’s take on print innovations did not only change the way the consumer previously looked at sarees, but also developed a specific niche for concept-based designs.”

After making women fall in love with its sari range, Satya Paul has now ventured into pret segment with the launch of Club SP for which designer Nida Mahmood has launched the first capsule collection.

The Club SP caters to the modern Indian woman looking to follow trends without compromising on her comfort and sensibilities.

“Using some of iconic Satya Paul prints and colors, the label offers leisure, work and evening wear selections. The ready-to-wear line offers choice of wearing the styles in multiple ways in colors that are lush and soft mixed with bright hues. The collection offers 100 distinct styles with 20 ensembles from the Nida,” he said.

Talking about this move, he said: “With each collaboration, the brand has managed to create wider touch points with the customers by providing multitude of successful designs, years after year. And with the launch of Club SP, we are finally venturing into the pret segment with our first capsule collection designed by Nida Mahmood,” he said.

As part of Genesis Colors since 2001, the brand is now present at over 30 offline locations in India and abroad. In the online space, the brand retails at key e-commerce websites and has also launched its Spring-Summer 2017 campaign with brand ambassador Malaika Arora.