Urban Ladder partners with HomeLane

Urban Ladder, India’s leading home furnishing brand has announced its partnership with HomeLane.com, India’s fastest growing home-interiors startup.

Through this partnership Urban Ladder’s uniquely designed furniture, ranging from living, dining, bedroom and home décor items, will be made available to customers through the HomeLane catalogue. It will also be integrated into HomeLane owned touch-points such as, model apartments, experience centres and HomeLane’s Virtual Reality (VR)-based room planner – Spacecraft.

Urban Ladder furniture is currently available at HomeLane experience centres in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. This partnership is a part of Urban Ladder’s – ‘UL Co-lab’ programme, an initiative to connect and build a community of interior designers on one platform.

The common ground for both Urban Ladder and HomeLane is the principle of customer obsession. Both brands have been delivering customers an ‘experience’ through their impeccable quality, unique designs and unmatched service. HomeLane uses VR as well as deep design-to-manufacturing technology to make high-quality interiors affordable & accessible to urban Indian middle-class homeowners. Urban Ladder has carved a niche for itself by curating a range of exceptionally high quality products that speak a distinctive design language.

Through this partnership, HomeLane customers will now have the option of complementing their HomeLane fit-out selection of modular kitchens, wardrobes, entertainments modules & other storage units with distinct and thoughtfully designed loose furniture & home decor items from Urban Ladder. All of this will be available to customers under HomeLane’s 45 days delivery or they pay rent guarantee.

“When furnishing homes, fixed furniture in the form of wardrobes and kitchens is usually the first things Indians invest in. Subsequently, they match moveable furniture, such as sofas, beds and dining, to work with the fixed furniture. This usually lacks cohesiveness and can be tedious. Through this partnership, we will leverage design sensibilities of both brands and seamlessly create designs that are cohesive and complete. We look forward to working with HomeLane to co-create beautiful homes across the country,” said Chief Marketing Officer, Urban Ladder, Sanjay Gupta.

“Doing up one’s new home is an emotional experience – everything needs to be perfect! This association takes us one step closer to being an end-to-end interiors partner for new homeowners. Our core expertise has always been in providing exquisitely designed fit-outs, on-time, within budget and with quality assurance. However, the challenge of matching great loose furniture is something that has existed all along. With Urban Ladder products now available in the HomeLane customer journey, we can collaboratively complete the customer’s home furnishing life-cycle, with a cohesive and unmatched experience,” said Chief Business Officer, HomeLane, Tanuj Choudhry.