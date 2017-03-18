E-commerce, brick-and-mortar to co-exist: Spencer’s Head

Even though e-commerce is going to be the inevitable future, brick-and-mortar will co-exist in immediate future with strong purchase psychology associated with touch and feel, Retail Sector Head, Spencer’s, Shashwat Goenka on Friday.

“E-commerce is the inevitable future. However, Indian purchase psychology is deep rooted in the sense of touch and feel. Brick-and-mortar cannot be done away with. In the immediate future, e-commerce and brick-and-mortar will co-exist,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of skill with the emergence of new disruptive technologies, he said three quarters of the country’s population was unskilled and India required re-skilling, so that people could work in the technology-enabled environment.

Hailing the central government’s Skill India programme, he said organised retailers were getting the benefit of such programme.