Forever 21 opens first store in Weest Bengal

Forever 21, a leading fast fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has debuted in West Bengal with their very first store launch in Siliguri.

According to a ANI report: The brand is focusing on strengthening its foothold in the country by exploring newer markets like West Bengal. Forever 21 is a pioneer in the fast fashion category, which makes it the most preferred fashion destination for young and fashion conscious consumers.

Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora Khan along with Abhinav Zutshi, India Business Head, Forever 21, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. inaugurated the store, which houses the latest Spring Summer 17 collection.

Having established a strong affinity with fashionable Indians in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai, Forever 21 is all set to rev up the fashion quotient of Siliguri with global fashion trends straight off the runway.

“In our four year long journey in India, we have received phenomenal response from our young consumers and as the obvious next step our objective is to make the brand more accessible across India. West Bengal is known for its diverse ethnicity and fashion forward youngsters who love to experiment with edgy styles, which we feel is our core offering. Furthermore, West Bengal is a fairly less explored market that has huge potential, which is why we are keen on expanding our base here,” India Business Head, Forever 21, Abhinav Zutshi was quoted by ANI as saying.

The store is spread over 6,000 sq.ft of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at the Vega Circle Mall. The store houses the latest Spring Summer collection and stocks the widest range of chic fashion at pocket-friendly prices.

Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store will feature the retailer’s other brands, including 21MEN, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men of all ages; Love and Beauty a cosmetics line; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line. With this new store, the brand has increased its store count to 16.