Pankaj More

CIO

Walmart India

20+ years of experience in technology development, project management, driving IT strategy for business, leading operations and providing leadership to cross-functional, diverse and global teams is what it takes to become the CIO of Walmart India.

Having joined Walmart in 2013, More led tech strategy for Asian markets and in 2015, assumed the role of CIO Walmart India, spearheading their Omnichannel B2B Cash & Carry business in country. Prior to setting foot into retail, More has worked in the telecom, financial services and energy sectors.

More has been associated with various reputed companies like GE Energy as CIO – Power Generation Services, India & South Asia, GE Capital as IT Manager & Operations leader and HCL Comnet Limited as Senior Software Engineer.

Top three priorities for More for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, building and enhancing the mobile strategy, big data strategy – storage and analysis, data security and fraud protection, up-skilling people and getting organizations digitally savvy and embracing the cloud and cloud services.

According to More, top three challenges retailers will face from a Tech POV are speeding up decision taking process and responsiveness, integrated view of customer, associates and suppliers and digital skills.