Amazon India head Amit Agarwal elevated to SVP, inducted in global leadership team

Amazon India head Amit Agarwal has been elevated to the post of Senior Vice President, Amazon.

The company confirmed the development in an emailed statement.

“This indicates how excited Amazon is about the progress the company is making in India and the opportunity Amazon sees ahead,” it added.

According to a PTI report: The promotion comes within a year of Agarwal’s inclusion in a senior leadership team that reports directly to Amazon CEO and President Jeff Bezos.

Agarwal will continue to head the India operations.

Amazon, which has committed investments to the tune of US $5 billion, remains one of the fastest growing for the US-based e-tailer.

The company faces intense competition in India from local player, Flipkart. The competition is further heating up as Chinese e-tailer Alibaba gears up for a stronger play in India through Paytm.