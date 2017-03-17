Grofers partners with Sodexo to enable payment via meal vouchers

Grofers, the on-demand e-commerce mobile and web application, has enabled payment via meal vouchers by partnering with Sodexo.

Grofers customers will now be able to pay for their groceries, fruits, vegetables and bakery items through Sodexo meal vouchers, in addition to the multiple payment options that presently exist on the app and website.

In the first phase of this partnership, Sodexo vouchers can be used across all the 12 leading cities where Grofers super stores are available. These cities are Delhi, Gurgugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Jaipur and Hyderabad. Already a highly convenient way to buy groceries, Grofers believes that this partnership would help the e-grocer grow further.

Co-founder at Grofers, Albinder Dhindsa said, “Sodexo and Grofers had immense synergies catering to a similar audience. This partnership will benefit both of us by driving our toplines further. We can already see the positive effects of this tie-up as Sodexo meal vouchers are now contributing 1 per cent to our daily GMV within a week of launch.”

“Sodexo is the preferred Employee Benefits partner for 10,000+ organizations in India since the last 20 years. The company has a 30,000+ network for meal cards and vouchers across India. This partnership with Grofers will help our 2.7 million consumers by providing a convenient way to buy food and non-alcoholic beverages and improve the quality of life of their families,” said CEO, Sodexo BRS India, Stephane Michelin.

Furthermore, in the second phase of this partnership, Sodexo’s meal cards would also be accepted on the Grofers platform by April this year. This card will be linked to an innovative mobile payment solution to bring further delight to users allowing for secure transactions and hassle-free ordering.

Recently, Grofers has been in the news for launching in 5 new markets of Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bhopal, Kochi and Madurai. Benefiting from the demonetization drive, the e-grocer has been in a hyper-growth mode since then and has plans to launch a range of private labels soon.

