Zara to launch online sales in India in 2017

Zara, the world’s largest fashion retailer, is planning to sell online later this year.

“In 2017, Zara expects to launch online sales in India,” Inditex, or Industria de Diseño Textil SA, said in its results (global) statement for the year ended 31 January 2017.

“To be sure, Zara started leveraging the online sales route only in March this year in just two countries — Singapore and Malaysia. It will start selling online in Thailand and Vietnam in next few weeks,” the company said in the statement.

Zara’s plans to tap the online channel in India will expand the brand’s presence beyond the eight cities it is present in currently. Smaller cities and semi-rural areas are seen to be the next growth driver for e-commerce companies.

Zara is one of the fastest growing apparel and lifestyle brands in India and had a revenue of Rs 842.57 crore in the year to 31 March 2016, up 17 per cent from the previous year.