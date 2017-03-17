Virat Kohli’s fashion brand ‘WROGN’ launched on Jabong

Indian online fashion portal Jabong announced the addition of Virat Kohli co-owned fashion brand WROGN to its product portfolio. The men’s fashion wear brand will be available on Jabong in 450 variants with prices ranging from Rs 799 to Rs 3599, Jabong said in a statement.

According to the brand, top two highest spenders on the day of launch will be invited for a meet and greet with Virat Kohli while the remaining five highest spenders will receive merchandise signed by the Indian cricket captain.

“We are pretty stoked to launch WROGN on Jabong, which comes from a similar philosophy of being comfortable in your own skin, and therefore, is a great fit for Jabong’s core shoppers. Virat Kohli is a true Indian icon, especially amongst the youth and is a great example of rising above the ordinary by just being himself. Jabong speaks the same language and it’s exhilarating that we will bring more joy to our customers with WROGN on board,” Chief Business Officer, Jabong, Rahul Taneja, said.

“WROGN is one of the fastest growing men’s youth fashion brand in India, and we are very excited to partner with Jabong and launch our latest SS’17 Collection. Jabong has a strong base of fashion forward consumers and I am sure WROGN as a brand will fulfill their needs,” CEO Universal Sportsbiz and co-owner of WROGN, Anjana Reddy, said.

Jabong is known to have introduced a large number of fashion and sports brands in India in the past including names like TOPSHOP, TOPMAN, Dorothy Perkins, Missguided, Next, ASICS, ALCIS, Hummel, DC and New Era Caps.