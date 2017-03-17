Store Design Concept: Restore creates a first-of- a-kind experience store for Roadster Life Co., Myntra’s first offline store

The Roadster Life Co., one of the top selling brands of Myntra has made its appearance in the offline retail space. The first-of-a-kind experience and retail store in India has been conceptualized, designed and executed by Restore, led by Co-Founder and Director, Lisa Mukhedkar with Paolo Chiorino, the lead designer.

The design of the Roadster store brings out the brand’s inherent connection with the road. With a first-of-a-kind experience, the shoppers can now seamlessly shift between online and offline. The shoppers can experience Roadster apparel and browse for more choices at the same time. An intelligent integration of the two worlds will also provide pairing suggestions, recommended looks and trending designs. In short, the best of both the online and offline world at the shopper’s fingertips.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder, Restore Design, Lisa Mukhedkar says, “Since Roadster is a brand that romanticizes life on the road, the brand is about exploration and travel, we decided that the freedom of the road would be the driving idea behind the store experience”.

She further added, “The central idea was ‘freedom’ and we have aimed to bring that alive at the store. Here, a customer can break free from the boundaries of walls, locations and availability and take the opportunity to interact at multiple brand touch points. This was an exciting project for us as it gave us the opportunity to set up an industry first. The team worked together to create a seamless online to offline experience for the consumer. We look forward to doing more on the brand”.

Speaking on the occasion, Myntra’s Chief – Myntra Fashion, Manohar Kamath says,“Restore partnered Myntra in our first offline store. They conceived, designed and executed the store for us based on consumer insight and brand understanding. We are very happy with the result in terms of the retail design and overall customer experience”.

The state-of-the art store has been meticulously designed for the brand’s customers where they can walk into the store and see the road come alive on a video wall. The video wall is connected to a multi-action touch interface. Another first in Indian retail, the multi-action interface brings forth an optical technology that supports unlimited touch points and scalability along with object recognition. The wall transports the shoppers to bucket-list destinations around the world and showcases the processes of the making of Roadster apparel. There are other unique experiences like match the apparel with the destination, videos showing the making of the Roadster apparel, etc. that keeps the shoppers engaged with the brand while making it fun.

For a more immersive experience of the road, the shoppers can put on their Virtual Reality gear and start their virtual getaway. Shoppers can travel to the farthest corners of the earth and take the trip of their lifetime.

The first floor of the store is more focused to give the customer an Omnichannel retail experience with touch screens forming an endless aisle. The customers can connect to Wi-Fi and shop through the Myntra app. All they need to do is scan the bar code on the apparel and it will get automatically added to the cart. After you have had your fill of shopping, you can also pose for pictures at the Road Ramp with changing backgrounds. The use of Chroma technology gives the customers an opportunity to pose in the front of the Pyramids of Giza and many more destinations at the click of a button. The customers can also talk to the in-store personal stylist and create their own bespoke look.

The Roadster store shatters the boundaries of possibility and encapsulates the freedom of life on the open road.