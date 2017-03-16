Kunal Mehta

GM – IT

Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd.

Kunal Mehta has over 15 years of experience across a wide range of organizations in leadership capacities and has been primarily responsible for Enterprise IT Operations.

At Lifestyle Business, he is responsible for designing, delivering and maintaining highly available IT systems along with creating business value and process improvements through technology enablement. He also realizes maximum value and returns on IT investments and drives enhancements in IT services, processes and organization effectiveness.

Prior to this, he was associated with Trent Hypermart Ltd as Head IT, Unisource as Senior Business Systems Analyst, Reliance Retail as Assistant Manager IT Applications, Johnson and Johnson as Executive IT and Nilkamal Ltd as Senior Manager IT.

Top five priorities for Mehta for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, integrating methodologies to manage co-existence of multiple disparate systems used in retail, big data strategy – storage and analysis, building alignment of IT with other functions and reducing costs.

According to Mehta, top three challenges that retailers will face from a tech POV are high cost of implementing new technology, the dilemma of running legacy systems which are either obsolete or towards end of life and preserving the core of the brand and keeping in touch with customers in the face of disruption of e-commerce and new digital technologies.

He was adjudged as one of the 50 Most Influential Technology Leaders at the Retail Technology Conference and Awards in Feb ‘16 as well as 100 Most Innovative CIO of India by World Sustainability Congress in June’16.