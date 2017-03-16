Mobile app that lets you drape clothes before buying extends services to more cities

Mobile app that lets you drape clothes before buying extends services to...

Want to check how the clothes would look on you before you decide to buy them, all from the comfort of your home? Then try this unique mobile app.

Hyderabad-based startup Trupik Virtualisation has developed this app, where one can get to virtually drape clothes on a 3D replica of himself.

By feeding the body specifications, the customer can literally experience how the garment looks on him.

The company claims that unlike other e-commerce sites, it does not just super-impose the photo of the garment over the person’s photo and show it on the mobile.

Currently available only in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the free app service will be expanded to Bengaluru next month.

ALSO READ: Trupik app offers virtual trial room for shoppers

Providing garment shopping with trial-room and in-store experience on mobiles, it currently serves only men and the company plans to soon offer the services for women.

Since the launch in October last year, the free app which uses 3-dimensional body-mapping has registered over 25,000 people.

Claiming to be offered for the first time anywhere in the world, Trupik has branded the personal assistance technology as SoFia, which stands as an acronym for “So Fashion I am”.

“This is the closest to being real experience sitting where you are while choosing your favourite garment from your favourite brand and the nearest store,” co-founder and CEO of Trupik, Sridhar Tirumala, told IANS.

After downloading the Trupik app, one has to feed the details like size, skin tone, choice of stores/brands. It takes millimetre-by-millimetre measures and creates a 3D replica of the person.

To get a more precise body measurement, one can visit any of the 10 brand stores that have 3D kiosks and get body scanned and then sit back at home and shop.

Trupik has partnered with 16 brands like Raymond’s Allen Solly, Wills Lifestyle, Indian Terrain, People, Van Heusen, Peter England, Laven and plans to add more in coming days.

Established in 2013 in the Silicon Valley, Trupik Inc. by Hyderabad-based techies Sridhar Tirumala, Aravind Inupudi and Vikranth Katpally relocated to Hyderabad in 2015.

Trupik is aiming to capture more premium brands and wants to expand from 45 stores in the twin cities to 2,500 stores across India.

It plans to expand to Bengaluru next month and to Mumbai in May. It will have tie-up with more brands in tier-II cities in June.