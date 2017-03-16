Snapdeal partners with JETRO to bring Japanese products to India

Snapdeal, one of India’s largest online marketplaces has partnered with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for an exclusive partnership to showcase products from popular SME brands from Japan on its platform.

Customers can now purchase JETRO products across various categories including electronic devices, accessories, kitchenware and personal care directly from Snapdeal.

The partnership is a step forward for Snapdeal in its quest to expand its portfolio with international brands which are acclaimed for excellency in their product quality and standards. Via the partnership, JETRO also hopes to create a niche space for these companies and their products in the Indian market as well as reach out to a huge customer base of over thousands of Indians.

Snapdeal will feature a specially curated store exhibiting a slew of products ranging from contact lenses, stationery, electronic device accessories, kitchenware, personal care, storage & display as well as sewing kits.

Speaking about the partnership, Senior Vice President, Business, Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha, stated, “We are very proud to be the exclusive partners with JETRO and look forward to our association. By way of this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to showcase the best of Japanese SMEs and bring a wide assortment of high quality Japanese products to the Indian market. At Snapdeal, it is our endeavor to cater to all needs of our customers and over time we hope to add more brands and products to JETRO’s ensemble.”

Chief Director General of JETRO India, Kazuya Nakajo, added, “We are delighted to partner with Snapdeal and bring a wide range of Japanese products to India. In Snapdeal, we have found an ideal platform for new Japanese companies to promote products which will not only help them gain visibility in front of thousands of potential customers but also act as a stepping stone for them to build their brand and presence in India. Japanese consumer products has been well received by consumers all over Asian countries and they are a preferred choice over products from other countries. We cordially would ask Indian consumers to try and experience the allure of these products.”