ShopClues unveils Surety program to ensure best online shopping experience

ShopClues, India’s first and largest online marketplace with its diverse portfolio of over 5,00,000 merchants and over 2.5 crore SKUs, launched a unique premium service – the ShopClues Surety Program, in order to ensure a hassle free shopping experience for its customers.

The premium service is in addition to the ShopClues Buyer Protection program which ensures an extensive five point quality check of the products along with the use of data analytics and secure dispatch to its customers in order to give them a seamless shopping experience. It is a scalable and cost- effective audit system ehich works best for the platform’s true marketplace model, unlike inventory-led models which involve storing products in large quantities.

The program ensures that each ShopClues Surety product is rated on a set of quality paramaters, evaluated and identified through an extensive research by the category experts. In order to make it user- friendly, the platform marks out the rating of the products classified into ‘Best Buy’, ‘Great Buy’, ‘Value Buy’, or ‘Brand Authorised’. This allows the customer to make an optional purchase decision while shopping on the platform.

For instance, a ‘Best Buy’ product is the bet rated among all the 5 parameter quality check as the quality of the product is equivalent to that of branded products. A ‘Great Buy’ product is rated good among all the 5 parameters of the quality check as the product comes with good quality combined with the best pricing. A ‘Value Buy’ product meets all the 5 parameters of the quality check as it delivers all functional benefits and is value for money. A ‘Brand Authorised’ product is 100 per cent genuine and is sold by a brand authorised merchant.

With an increased focus on customer experience, the idea of the Surety program is to guide and assure customers in their buying journey and facilitate the best in class experience.

VP – Categories, ShopClues, Nitin Kochhar said, “We have built a robust evaluation system which is a combination of audits ( 5-point checks) and technology (using data analytics) which makes it scalable and cost effective. Storing millions of products in inventory is neither scalable nor cost effective. ShopClues, being a true marketplace, believes that this is the right model for India where there are lakhs of merchants with good quality products and should have an equal chance of doing business on the platform.”

Talking about this initiative, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Radhika Aggarwal, ShopClues said, “ShaopClues have always differentiated its value proposition from other e-commerce competitors by offering a wide variety of unstructured portfolio of products from local and regional merchants. This move is to give this large unstructured portfolio a structured approach. By accrediting products, we can provide our customers an unparalleled shopping experience.”

ShopClues is the first player to introduce a differentiated customer-centric innovation – ShopClues Surety, strenghtens the e-commerce ecosystem and benefits buyers and sellers across nooks and corners of the countrry.