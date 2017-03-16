Paytm launches digital wallet business in Canada

Paytm, one of India’s largest mobile payments and commerce company, announced on March 16, 2017 that it has launched bill payments service for Canadians. This move marks the entry of the first Indian consumer service startup in the Canadian market.

Paytm Founder & CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma and the Mayor of Toronto, John Tory, made the announcement at Paytm headquarters in Noida, India.

Users in Canada will now be able to pay for their cell phone, cable, internet, electricity and water bills. In addition to this, users will also be able to pay for their insurance and property taxes by using the new Paytm Canada app. It is available on both Android and iOS in Canada.

Commenting on the launch, CEO – Paytm Labs, Harinder Takhar, said, “We are excited to announce that starting today, consumers in Canada will be able to access the seamless Paytm experience that is already well-known in India for its convenience. We are confident that Canada will be a very successful market for us.”

Toronto’s Mayor, John Tory added, “It’s been a great experience to be home to the Paytm Labs team in Toronto since 2014. Toronto is the city for a company looking to locate in North America with our multi-sector strength and our exceptional diverse talent pool. With the Canadian app launch, we look forward to Paytm’s success and being an integral part to its growth story globally.”

Paytm has expanded its operations significantly in Canada over the last two years. It has grown from being a two-person operation to a full-fledged team of data scientists and engineers building technologies for the fastest growing mobile payments and commerce ecosystem.

Paytm Labs, located in Toronto, Canada, is the research and development division of Paytm. Since 2014, the Company has used big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning on Paytm’s data assets to build strong products for over two hundred million consumers.