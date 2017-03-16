Global Retail & Consumer Goods CEO Survey: The Omnichannel fulfillment imperative

In the latest annual survey of retail and consumer goods CEOs conducted by PwC on behalf of JDA Software , CEOs expressed rising confidence in revenue growth over the next 12 months compared to last year. However, meeting the expectations of omni-channel shoppers is a concern evident in their responses to a number of questions. Moreover, only 19 per cent of the top 250 retailers (and only 16 percent of all respondents) say they can fulfill omni-channel demand profitably.

Click Here To Download The Full Report