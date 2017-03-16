Manpasand Beverages aggressively expands its reach in Tamil Nadu to take advantage of cola ban

Manpasand Beverages, one of India’s leading fruit juice players, is aggressively expanding its reach in Tamil Nadu to take advantage of the ongoing cola ban in the state. The pure play beverage company has built a robust network of dealers and is adequately equipped to cater to the demands of the southern markets in the summer season. The company is setting up a plant in Sri City with an investment of around Rs 150 crore to cater to the demands of Tamil Nadu and other key southern markets.

The company’s Fruits Up, a range of carbonated fruit drinks and premium fruits juices, and flagship brand, Mango Sip, are now available at more than 8,000 retail outlets across the state. These outlets include standalone retailers, small provision stores and modern retail stores, such as Reliance Mart and Heritage. The company has built up a robust dealer network consisting of distributors and superstockists.

Speaking about the expansion plan in Tamil Nadu, Chairman and MD of Manpasand Beverages Ltd, Dhirendra Singh said, “As a part of our growth strategy, since last year we have been working on a plan for foray into southern markets. We are glad that our efforts have finally fructified through our presence in Tamil Nadu. It is an important market for us and we hope that through Tamil Nadu we will gain visibility for our products, especially Fruits up, in all key southern markets. Fruits Up’ is a healthier option compared to other carbonated drinks available in the market as it contains 5-10 per cent real fruit juice and doesn’t use any synthetic base.”

Singh also elaborated on the company’s plans to enroll more outlets in the coming months and spoke about developing a strong team in the state. “The current situation has benefited us as presently, we are the only fruit juice manufacturing company with adequate capacity to cater to the vast market of Tamil Nadu. We have fast-tracked the construction work for our new manufacturing unit at Sri City and are confident to meet the demands of the consumers in the peak months of summer and thereafter,” added Singh.

In order to meet the continuing demands of the customers, Manpasand Beverages is setting up three more manufacturing units in Vadodara, Varanasi and in eastern part of India – location of which has been identified recently. These new plants will not only double the company’s production capacity in the coming 12-18 months, but will also help Manpasand to reach out to newer markets. Since June 2015, Manpasand has embarked on an expansion mode through strategic alliances in both on-trade and off-trade formats. The Company’s brands are available at METRO Cash & Carry, Baskin-Robbin, SAPR and other major organised retail chains.