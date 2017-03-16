Amazon to open drive-up grocery locations, AmazonFresh Pickup, in US soon

New permit documents – revealed by Geekwire – show that e-commerce behemoth Amazon is planning to open several drive-up grocery locations in the US soon, starting with Seattle.

The project, called AmazonFresh Pickup, is the next phase in the online giant’s physical retail initiatives.

According to the permit filings, Amazon gained approval from the city of Seattle to install signs that read ‘AmazonFresh Pickup’ for stores in both Seattle’s Ballard and SoDo neighborhoods this week.

The filings also show the entrances of the stores will be adorned with signs greeting to each neighborhood, for example, ‘HELLO BALLARD,’ and ‘HELLO, SODO,’ as well as messages such as, “Shop online. Pick up here,” and “Relax while we load your groceries.”

Based on previous permits, GeekWire posits that there will be about 15 employees at each location, and three to five workers will be dedicated to bringing orders out to parked cars with an average wait time of 5 minutes.

Amazon has recently experimented with several retail concepts, including a smart convenience store, Amazon Go.