Tanishq launches brand Rivaah for wedding jewellery

Tata Group’s jewellery division Tanishq today launched a new sub brand ‘Rivaah’ targeting the Indian wedding buyers.

“With the launch of its second sub-brand, Tanishq makes available a wide range of stunning handcrafted wedding jewellery for brides from across India, designed and conceptualised by the design team in Bangalore,” Titan said in a statement.

Tanishq, which is part of Titan Company Ltd, launched its first sub-brand ‘Mia’ for working women in 2011.

“Over the years, we have seen the potential for this category grow and we feel that now is the best time to carve our wedding jewellery offering into an identity of its own. With Rivaah, we will initially cater to 13 bridal communities across India and celebrate their culture,” Titan Company Jewellery Division Senior Vice President, Retail and Marketing, Sandeep Kulhalli was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.