Myntra’s lifestyle brand Roadster’s retail store launched in Bengaluru

Myntra, in association with one of its retail franchise partners on March 16, 2017 launched the first retail store for its lifestyle brand, Roadster, in Bengaluru.

Roadster is Myntra’s top selling outdoor lifestyle brand. Located on 100 feet road in upmarket Indiranagar, with a built up area of 4,000 sq. ft., the new store is all set to enthrall visitors with a host of unique features and an integrated Omnichannel experience.

With the launch of this store, Myntra has set the stage for an established online brand like Roadster that contributes over 8 per cent to the overall revenue of the platform, to have an Omnichannel presence.

Loaded with technology at every step, the store promises a brand experience like never before, true to Myntra’s mission of using technology to democratize fashion and lifestyle.

The innovative use of technology in the store to enhance the brand experience depicts the future of retail. The store features several new elements to engage customers. This includes a video wall, controlled by shoppers through a futuristic, multitaction touch-interface to showcase the intricate details of Roadster products, provide an update on key international trends and communicate the brand story.

Tokens can be selected from a display and placed on the touch-surface to reveal hidden, real-life destinations, their secrets, and even suggested looks for the journey ahead. Another multitaction feature, ‘Roadster Crafted’ provides an insight into the making of the brands’ merchandise.

Virtual Reality has been used for a special feature called ‘Highway 360’ which takes people through an immersive and interactive virtual road trip through dramatic locations and unique experiences before bringing them back to the store. A road ramp on the other hand creates personalized memorabilia from the journeys yet to be taken, using green-screen technology that transports visitors to rare locations and experiences.

The store is also equipped with multiple touch screen displays which provide data on key looks and the Roadster catalog. The unique ‘Scan & Go’ purchase mechanism allows shoppers to add their favorites to their shopping cart on the Myntra App, doing away with shopping bags, checkout counters or billing queues.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Myntra & Jabong, Ananth Narayanan, said, “The launch of the first physical store for Roadster is a milestone for Myntra. Roadster has witnessed phenomenal growth at over 80 per cent YoY and is well on its way to achieving a run rate of 1000 crore by FY 19. Its entry into the offline segment will further boost its prospects. With this move, customers will receive an exceptional brand experience transformed by technology and a new avenue for shopping. This is our first step in curating an Omnichannel presence and will be a major area of focus for us in the months to come.”

Head, Myntra Fashion Brands, Manohar Kamath, added, “Curation of the offline segment is an important step for our private label business which is an integral part of our portfolio of offerings. Roadster is among the top casual wear brands in the country and its offline presence will help us augment its position in the market. The concept of this store is a game changer in the industry and our franchisee partner has specifically designed it, keeping in mind the philosophy of the brand and the future of fashion retail.”