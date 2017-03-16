Swedish cosmetic brand FACE Stockholm enters India

Swedish cosmetic brand FACE Stockholm has forayed into the Indian market through an e-commerce website.

FACE Stockholm was introduced for the first time in India on online platform Zapyle on Wednesday, read a statement.

Created by Gun Nowak in the 1980s, FACE Stockholm is available in over 100 countries worldwide and is used by celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Owen Wilson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Madonna and Britney Spears.

CEO and Founder, Zapyle, Rashi Menda said: “Although, we are aware of the fact that the Indian market is very price sensitive and online cosmetics and beauty products platforms are already offering them regular beauty products at the highest price range of Rs 1,400, we are coming up with premium international brands that will be available between the price range of Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500.”