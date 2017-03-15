TAG Heuer unveils new connected watch

Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer and Intel on Tuesday unveiled a new ‘TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45’ connected watch that supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and Near Field Communication.

Fitted with a small microphone, the watch enables the user to communicate with it via voice, in addition to touchscreen capabilities.

“The watch provides unique customisation capabilities to enable more than 500 style choices. Consumers can select from 56 different versions of the watch — 11 standard models offered in-store with an additional 45 upon request,” the company said in a statement.

Based on the Intel Atom Z34XX processor, the TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 runs the Android Wear 2.0 platform and comes equipped with 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, 2.5 sapphire cover glass, durable titanium case and 4GB of memory.

The watch will be available in satin or polished grade 5 titanium starting March 14 at tagheuer.com, TAG Heuer stores, specialty watch stores and major retailers worldwide starting at US $1,600, the company said.