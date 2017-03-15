Rupa & Co to sell US brand ‘Fruit of the Loom’ products in India

Rupa & Co to sell US brand ‘Fruit of the Loom’ products...

Rupa & Company on Tuesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Oban Fashions Pvt. Ltd. has entered into a licence agreement with Fruit of the Loom Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company, to manufacture, distribute and sell innerwear and outerwear products of the US brand in India.

“Oban Fashions Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rupa & Company, has on March 9, 2017, entered into a licence agreement with Fruit of the Loom, INC… the wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired the exclusive licence from the said (US based) company to manufacture, distribute, advertise, and sell innerwear and outerwear products for men and boys, women, girls and toddlers in India, under their brand names and marks,” it said in a regulatory filing with BSE.

In fact, in 2016, Oban Fashions had secured an exclusive license from the UK-based French Connection to develop, manufacture, market and sale ‘FCUK’ innerwear and related products.

Fruit of the Loom sells a wide range of underwear and casual wear in the US and Europe.