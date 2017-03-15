Ivanka Trump to shut her fine jewellery line

US President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka Trump will shut down her brand’s fine jewellery line, media reports said.

According to the President of Ivanka’s brand Abigail Klem, brand has discontinued its line of high-end bracelets, necklaces and rings. Instead, it will focus on more affordable fashion jewellery, CNN reported.

The fine jewellery line, whose website featured black and white portraits of Trump modelling her pieces, encompassed rings, bracelets, pendants, earrings and necklaces. On the high-end is a woven diamond necklace for US $19,500, and the lower side, a simple rose gold ring with a price tag of US $940.

Ivanka’s shoes, handbags and clothing lines have become targets for both supporters and detractors of her father, President Trump, in his political rise to the White House, the New York Times reported.

Representatives for Ivanka have said that the overall sales of her products increased 21 per cent in 2016 compared with 2015.

In a statement, Klem said that February this year saw some of the “best performing weeks in the history of the brand.”