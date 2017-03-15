Gitanjali Gems’ Nakshatra files draft papers for IPO

Gitanjali Gems’ arm Nakshatra World Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering.

According to a PTI report: The IPO comprises 1.8 crore equity shares of Nakshatra World, which offers jewellery under the brands Nakshatra, Gili, Asmi, Sangini, Diya, Parineeta and Rivaaz, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

While the exact size of the IPO could not be ascertained, Gitanjali Gems had in December last year announced that Nakshatra World would raise up to Rs 650 crore through an initial public offer.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The public issue is being managed by IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and Elara Capital (India) Pvt Ltd.

Nakshatra will join other listed jewellery retailers such as PC Jeweller, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Tara Jewels, Titan Company, Rajesh Exports and Shree Ganesh Jewellery House.

As of 30 September 2016, the firm had eight manufacturing units across Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat and Hyderabad. Its distribution network is spread across 290 cities and towns in India, with more than 1,644 points of sale.

In overseas markets, the company has 890 points of sale located across China, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange.