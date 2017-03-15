eBay India launches ‘Throwback Edition’ sale to celebrate 12 years in India

www.ebay.in, India’s leading online marketplace and shopping destination which lists over 10 crore products across categories is celebrating 12 years in India with launch of #ThrowbackEdition sale. The sale offers consumers deals from the past decades with upto 65 per cent off on products across segments.

In addition, interesting offers such as ‘Roz Ke Baarah’ (Top 12 Trending Deal of the Day) and ‘Jab Tak Hai Baraah’ (Special deals ending with 12) have also been curated for consumers. The discounts and offers will be available on ebay.in till March 23, 2017.

With an aim to allow consumers relive their memories, eBay has also introduced an online gaming contest ‘Kaun Banega Champion.’ Over 5.6 million consumers on ebay.in with eBay registered ID are entitled to participate in the contest and will stand a chance to win a car, an Apple iPhone 7 Plus and several exciting discount offers ranging upto 50 per cent off.

Commenting on the celebrations, Director – Marketing, eBay India, Shivani Suri said, “On completion of 12 years in the Indian market, we felt the need to allow our consumers to reminisce the earlier times where shopping was a lot more fun and inexpensive. The #ThrowbackEdition sale will allow consumers to shop for their much-loved and desired products at unbelievable prices. Our consumer engagement initiative, ‘Kaun Banega Champion’ will not only present the consumers with a chance to win exciting prizes but will also bring back memories of Indian television’s most renowned game show”.

eBay offers consumers the option to make purchases via EMI through ICICI, Citibank and HDFC credit cards. All purchases are covered under the eBay Guarantee which ensures refund or replacement in case a consumer is unhappy with the purchase.