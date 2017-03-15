Starbucks brings mobile payment to India with the launch of Starbucks India Mobile App

Tata Starbucks Private Limited has introduced the Starbucks India mobile app across the country, giving customers a fast and convenient way to pay for in-store purchases and earn stars through the loyalty program using their mobile device. The move makes Tata Starbucks the first major retailer in India to offer customers a mobile payment option linked to a loyalty program and further expands Starbucks robust global digital ecosystem.

Available for download on iPhone and Android devices, the Starbucks India mobile app offers customers the convenience of paying for their favourite Starbucks beverages with their mobile device by scanning a barcode linked to their registered Starbucks Card. Customers can also register multiple Starbucks Cards onto their account within the mobile app.

In addition to mobile payment, the app allows customers to register for the My Starbucks Rewardsä program, earn stars, track and redeem their rewards, manage their accounts, and gain access to new product information and promotions, all within one convenient app.

“We are proud to introduce the Starbucks India mobile app to customers in India which will help us meet their needs while serving them seamlessly on our already highly-successful My Starbucks Rewards program that benefits our loyal customers,” said CEO, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, Sumitro Ghosh.

“This digital innovation underscores our continued commitment to drive innovation and provide an exceptional and convenient customer experience in our stores across the country,” he further added.

Elevating the Starbucks Digital Experience

At Starbucks, the digital experience is a foundational part of a seamless customer experience. Starbucks debuted the My Starbucks Rewards loyalty program in India in 2014 and now has more than 250,000 members who are earning Stars and receiving benefits through the program.

The Starbucks India mobile app builds on a rapidly-expanding portfolio of technological innovations at Starbucks. Most recently, the company unveiled an innovative conversational ordering system in the US called ‘My Starbucks Barista’ and pioneered a new social gifting feature on WeChat, China’s leading mobile social communications service.