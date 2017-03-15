SpiceJet to foray into FMCG segment; to open wholly-owned stores

SpiceJet, the no-frills attacted airline, is on the final stages of preparation of entering retail business. The brand will be foraying into FMCG segment through a separate subsidiary company called SpiceJet Merchandise Private Limited which was incorporated last year.

According to reports: The company is also looking to find spaces for wholly-owned stores across malls in metro cities of India, to sell products under the Spice Style which is part of SpiceJet Merchandise Pvt Ltd, the airline’s arm that is engaged in the business of consumer merchandise and goods that will include electronic items, readymade apparels, accessories etc.

Along with SpiceJet merchandise, apparel and electronic products will be available in the stores. All the products available will be under private labels i.e fully owned and sold under the company’s brand name.

In a regulatory filing, SpiceJet said: “the company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely SpiceJet Merchandise Private Ltd, which shall engage in the business of consumer merchandise and goods that will include electronic items, readymade apparels, and accessories through various channels viz., in flight sale, online platform, airport shops, and retail outlets”.

The company noted that the business would be carried out through various channels like online shopping, creating virtual malls, and brick and mortar stores. It will also appoint agents, dealers, sales representatives to build up a distribution chain.