Chetan Chaturvedi

CIO, Head-Business Process Architecture and Technology

Reliance Digital Retail Ltd

With 20 of the 25 years of his professional life having been spent in USA, Chetan Chaturvedi has worked for global giants like Cisco Systems, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) LLP, Quantum Corp, Digital Equipment Corporation and Unisys Corp. prior to joining Reliance.

He has successfully built Enterprise Architecture and cross-functional business solutions for a global roll-out, directed teams to deliver Business Intelligence Systems leveraging Enterprise Data Warehouse solutions and lead teams in the implementation of Oracle 11i TCA and custom solutions to support manufacturing, sales-finance.

Top four priorities for Chaturvedi for 2016-2018 are building a single customer experience across channels, building/enhancing mobile strategy, big data strategy – storage and analysis, data security and fraud protection.

According to Chaturvedi, top three challenges retailers will face from a Tech POV are how to better acquire and retain customers, offering tech solutions at competitive prices, going beyond transactional interaction and providing Omni-channel customer experience and personalized service.