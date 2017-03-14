Alibaba.com helps resellers improve biz, expand presence in global markets

Trading platform Alibaba.com has hosted a workshop for Indian resellers of gold, jewellery and handicraft products to help improve their business and expand their presence in the global markets.

Alibaba.com is the global wholesale trading platform of Alibaba Group.

Over 350 resellers from these sectors came together to explore trade opportunities through e-commerce and mobile technology, it said in a statement.

They discussed how to leverage online resources including the logistics and finance resources provided by Alibaba.com’s partners to boost business locally and globally, the statement added.

“The gold, jewellery, handicraft as well as textile and leather industries are a major source of employment and revenue generator in the Indian market. The exports from India contribute significantly to the global market demand. However, we strongly believe that these sectors haven’t been tapped to its full potential,” said Country Head, Alibaba.com, India, Chris Wang.

“By organising the workshop with sellers in Mumbai, Surat and Kanpur, we were able to showcase how technology can enable the community to grow their business and expand to the global markets in the most cost-effective way,” he said.

By working with local partners, they want to support the manufacturing clusters in India to expand their export globally, he added.

The workshop follows the Jewellery Fest in Jaipur in early 2016, and resellers workshops in textile in Surat, and leather in Kanpur last month.