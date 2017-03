Although online businesses started developing in the late 1990s, the supporting ecosystem was not yet in place. The first wave of e-commerce in India was hampered by low Internet penetration and speed, a small online shopping user base, low consumer acceptance of online shopping and inadequate logistics infrastructure. The dotcom bubble in the early 2000s led to the collapse of more than 1,000 e-commerce businesses in India and tempered activity between 2000 and 2005.

