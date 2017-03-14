Retail Innovation: Dabur India launches first ever mobile honey-testing lab

Adding yet another first in its mission in innovation, India’s most trusted healthcare company, Dabur India Limited, has inaugurated the first ever Mobile Honey Testing Lab. This unique on-the-wheel lab has been designed specifically to reduce the adulteration in honey and ensure that purity is maintained.

The Mobile Honey Testing Lab was flagged off from Dabur Research and Development Centre in Sahibabad by CEO, Dabur India, Sunil Duggal. Starting its journey from Uttar Pradesh, the lab will tap 2 major centres for bee farming in Muzaffarpur, Bihar and Sundarbans, West Bengal.

With the help of the Mobile Honey Testing Lab, bee-keepers can now test the purity of their honey and avoid adulteration, since the majority of the honey sold in the domestic market is impure, containing sugar-mixed ingredients and antibiotics. The samples will be tested in 2 types of equipment- Randox and Altino, and which will provide an accurate on-the-spot result on the purity of the honey. This unique service will be cost effective.

Inaugurating the lab, a delighted, Duggal said, “We are pleased to bring forward this unique initiative ‘Mobile Honey-testing Lab’, which will revolutionise the bee-farming landscape and honey testing modules in India. The average consumption of honey is increasing every day and we have been witnessing the demand for a comprehensive yet convenient honey testing module. Dabur’s Mobile Honey-testing Lab will offer rapid and cost effective services to test the quality of honey from the source, thereby cutting off adulteration. We expect to sample 250 batches in every city and will keep adding more numbers and cities as per our observations.”

“Today, honey is not just used as a home remedy but an irreplaceable health supplement. The health conscious Indian has added honey to their daily diet for good measures. Our mobile honey testing lab will act as a catalyst to answer all honey related queries.” Duggal added.