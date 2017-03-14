Love for denim free of gender bias: Survey

The denim choices of men and women in India rest on similar tangents and are free of any gender bias, reveals a new survey.

Retail chain Westside conducted a ‘Denim Survey’ to gauge the Indian youth’s bond with the good old pair of jeans, which comes in handy in all seasons and at all times. The survey was conducted online across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune, with 1200 people in the age group of 18 to 32 years and above, read a statement.

The questions ranged from how often Indians snooze in their denims to how they wash them, and their spending habits when it comes to picking up a pair of jeans.

As per the findings, 39.46 per cent women and 41.76 per cent men own four to six pairs of jeans, and both spend between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 on their denims.

Hyderabad takes the cake when it comes to washing the denims, since it is the only metro where people wash denims once every week. The figure stands at 45.59 per cent as compared to other cities.

For long, denims have been caught in the fashion debate of being slotted as either smart formals or smart casuals. The survey found that 47 per cent of overall respondents wear denims every day.

In fact, 62 per cent of the respondents above the age of 33 years, prefer wearing denims to work.

When it comes to experimentation, a majority of respondents say that they opt for a straight fitting pair of jeans. Contrasting opinions emerged in terms of modernising denim-wear. A solid 9 per cent of respondents from Delhi prefer to wear ripped jeans, while only 1.85 per cent from Chennai and 6.03 per cent from Mumbai approve of it as a desired trend.

As for bell bottoms, the style has found takers only in Pune, with 5.41 per cent respondents welcoming this trend. As for the classic denim on denim look, Kolkata leads the way with 74.6 per cent respondents preferring this look.

“Understanding consumer behaviour and preferences gives business insights that are useful in designing a brand’s products and services. The findings of the Denim Survey highlight the fact that irrespective of gender, geographic location and style, denims are the most comfortable and widely used piece of clothing in India,” said Head Marketing, Trent Limited, Namita Pant.