Amazon Pantry enters Chennai, service now available in 29 Indian cities

Online market player Amazon on Monday announced the entry of Amazon Pantry — its grocery and household service — in Chennai.

In a statement, Amazon Seller Services said that with the entry of Amazon Pantry into Chennai, the service is now available in 29 Indian cities.

Using Amazon Pantry, customers in Chennai can shop for over 4,000 everyday essentials from over 250 brands of groceries and household products.

According to the statement, customers can build a basket and have all the products delivered in a single box at their doorstep the following day.

Amazon Pantry also offers some selection to customers which is specific to Pantry.

The online store offers essentials ranging across staples, including regional brands specific for the relevant cities, in different categories.

While Amazon Pantry would charge delivery charge of Rs 49 per box, the launch offer delivery price is fixed at Rs 20 per box. Delivery for Amazon Prime customers is free.