Subway expands retail footprint; opens 600th restaurant in India

Subway, the world’s largest sandwich restaurant chain has opened its 600th restaurant in India at Bharuch in the state of Gujarat. The milestone reflects the country’s growing preference for restaurants serving fresh and customisable menu on-the-go. Across the globe, Subway operates more than 44,000 restaurants in 112 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Head, Subway Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Ranjit Talwar said, “This is a proud achievement for team Subway India. It shows our guests’ love for the brand as they choose to eat fresh with Subway. Credit also goes to all our franchisees who play a major role as the brand’s growth drivers in the country. We aim to accelerate our development plans by expanding in both metro and non-metro locations while maintaining consistency in the quality of our service and products.”

Strategically located on National Highway 8, the new restaurant is spread over an area of 966 square feet. It features metro décor, a design format which enhances the restaurant’s appeal by making it more stylish and spacious. State-of-the-art interiors, chic lighting, a modern-age sitting area with natural wood-toned and black-laminate floors complete the restaurant’s upscale effect helping guests enjoy a great eating-out experience. Situated at a convenient travel distance from Bharuch city and Surat railway station, the outlet would cater to young people including millennials, travellers and city dwellers alike.

Development Agent, Gujarat, Subway India, Durlabh Singh Sidhu said, “I am delighted to be a part of this journey. Gujarat is acclaimed for its entrepreneurship which has been a major reason for the resounding success of Subway’s business model in the state.”

Operating on a franchise model, Subway gives franchisees the opportunity to open and operate their own restaurant(s). There are no company-owned outlets. Franchisees are also provided with customised operational manuals, intensive training programme, 24×7 backend support including that for marketing, advertising and business mentorship by the brand.

The National Restaurant Association of India’s (NRAI) Food Services report published in 2016 expects the restaurant industry in India to contribute about 2.1 per cent to the total GDP of India by 2021. The forecast underscores a bright growth opportunity for brands in the QSR category.

Currently present in 70 Indian cities, Subway which opened its first outlet in India in 2001 is known for its delectable and fresh food offerings which are customised per the guests’ preference.

It continues to make innovations to its menu, adding unique products specifically catering to the Indian palate. Some of these include four vegetarian subs created exclusively for the Indian market, subs like Chicken Tikka and Paneer Tikka in addition to scrumptious SubWraps like Chatpata Chana which remain popular with guests. The brand is also strengthening its delivery network by partnering with prominent food aggregators while working towards introducing mobile ordering for the Indian market soon.