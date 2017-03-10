MobiKwik ties up with dairy firm Verka to facilitate cashless payments

Mobile wallet player MobiKwik has tied up with dairy firm Verka to facilitate cashless payments at 525 retail outlets across Punjab.

Punjab-based Verka, is the flagship brand of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd popularly known as MILKFED.

“The tie-up will help customers in making cashless payments using MobiKwik at 525 Verka outlets across the state,” MobiKwik said in a statement.

MobiKwik had earlier tied up with dairy major Amul and is powering over 7,000 Amul-owned outlets and 3 lakh multi-branded outlets across the country.

“Driven by the ambition to enable a less cash society in Punjab, we at MobiKwik are proud to extend our cashless digital payments to the city’s lead milk cooperative, Verka. Across the state, users can pay cashless using MobiKwik from today,” Chief Business Officer, MobiKwik, Vineet Singh said.

Verka is a leading dairy player in Punjab with 75 per cent share of the organised market. The company has over 525 outlets in the state.